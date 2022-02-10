The Truth About Chemtrails

This is a succinct video outlining the absolute Evil and corruption in the governments of the world. The complicit activities and secrecy of the worldwide military-industrial complex are clearly revealed here. These people are spraying the people of the world like cockroaches. This unholy alliance of generals corporations and alleged leaders are revealed to be the pathetic lap dogs that they are through this video. If you are so asleep that you cannot fathom that we are under a worldwide depopulation program that has been in effect in a very real sense for at least 100 years. These elite criminals are tied to non-human beings who are using mankind as a resource. God has other plans and now the great awakening is upon us we must recognize that WE THE PEOPLE ARE THE GOVERNMENT. Get ready for a whole new world government and societal infrastructure.