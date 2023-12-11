Create New Account
Breaking Generational Curses and Overcoming Demonic Oppression - Alexander Pagani
As many as 60 percent of American Christians today may be demonically oppressed, says apostolic preacher and author, Alexander Pagani. Alexander preaches frequently on the topic of deliverance as pastor of Amazing Church in Bronx, New York. He explains the three different kinds of oppression: flesh-based sin, demonic oppression, and generational curses. He encourages Christians to seek the Holy Spirit in all instances. Alexander also breaks down the bullet points of identifying markers of demonic oppression and how to respond. He discusses how and why someone can suffer from a generational curse and reminds us that Jesus Christ is the ultimate curse-breaker. Jesus washes sins away and cleanses even the strongest curses!



TAKEAWAYS


Read Alexander’s book, The Secrets to Generational Curses: Break the Stronghold in the Bloodline


Demonic oppression often manifests as continual and persistent thoughts that are foreign to someone walking out their Christian life


Many Christians today need some kind of deliverance and you must be saved through Christ to break any demonic strongholds


A curse doesn’t come without a cause (Proverbs 26)



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Kerusso T-shirts (get 15% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3SbSJvN

Deliverance Brings Joy video: https://bit.ly/3smrlUv

Secrets to Generational Curses book (use code TINA for discount): https://bit.ly/3ufRLI5

Secrets to Deliverance book (use code TINA for discount): https://bit.ly/47eh0sM


