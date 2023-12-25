MARY CHRISTMAS ~ Another JESUS

ANYONE who is Practicing or Participating in Christ-mas, it is IMPOOSIBLE to Renew Them Unto Repentance in This Hour !!!
They Have Truly Been Given Over To a REPROBATE MIND to Observe and Worship Satan Via Santa-Claus, Their JESUS !! Be Not Deceived My Friends ~ GOD is Not Mocked !!!
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ
https://brandnewtube.com/studio
