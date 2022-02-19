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¡Policías de Ottawa a caballo pisotean a una mujer mientras avanzan! No hay crimen que no cometerían para lograr su revolución de control tecnológico al estilo chino.
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90 views • February 19, 2022
¡Policías de Ottawa a caballo pisotean a una mujer mientras avanzan!
No hay crimen que no cometerían para lograr su revolución de control tecnológico al estilo chino.
Puedes seguirme en:
⚪Telegram 🟠Odysse ⚫Brighteon
No hay crimen que no cometerían para lograr su revolución de control tecnológico al estilo chino.
Puedes seguirme en:
⚪Telegram 🟠Odysse ⚫Brighteon
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