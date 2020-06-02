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Martial Law In America ~ Order Out Of Chaos Divide & Conquer 101.
WatchmanWes777
WatchmanWes777
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77 views • June 02, 2020
This is problem, reaction, solution friends. The left and right media playing your emotions. Its scripted reality to keep US divided and take away more of our rights. Presidents aren't elected. They are selected. Politics were created to keep US at war with each other while they continue their totalitarian plans. Left and right are the same Roman coin.
Ordo Ab Chao is the Latin phrase for “Order Out of Chaos”. According to basic Illuminati or higher Masonic dogma, the New World Order will result after a period of choreographed chaos, which the state will probably implement through war and bloodshed. Masonic initiates who progress and ultimately attain the 33rd degree receive a jewel with the inscription “Ordo Ab Chao,” surrounded with three interlocking triangles.

Professor Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, a Freemason and a political and social scientist at the University of Berlin (1817-1831), maintained that man could shape history and achieve ultimate peace only through repetitive episodes of controlled conflict between opposing forces. Hegel advocated the idea that men must create, manipulate and manage that conflict in order to create a pre-determined outcome – the controlled change, the synthesis.

Bible Prophesies Chaos Ahead - The present turmoil we find ourselves in is child’s play compared to the world upheaval just ahead as foretold in the Bible. And the four angels were loosed, which were prepared for an hour, and a day, and a month, and a year, for to slay the third part of men. Rev 9:15

Get your homes in order friends! Time is short! Jesus Saves! Follow Him!
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