Corporate Media 'Scoop' Acknowledges That Releasing Illegal Aliens Encourages More Illegals to Come
JD Rucker
Published a day ago

They really do think we're stupid. According to a "scoop" by Axios, releasing illegal aliens into the nation's interior after apprehension encourages more illegal aliens to come to America. Somehow, this is considered to be "news" by corporate media.

border crisisillegal aliensthe jd rucker show

