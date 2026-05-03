Iran War goes from LEGO to 'Minions' - new animated film mocks Trump's failed ultimatums

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💵 Today’s AAA national average: $4.433 — up 10 cents in one day. And it's only getting worse for the demented orange man and his Zionist puppeteer.

Iran's latest Minion animations show how Washington's surrender demands backfired after Tehran closed the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran war goes from Lego to Minions — new animated film mocks Trump's failed ultimatums

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