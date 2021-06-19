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Rabbi Abraham Finkelstein… McDonald’s: behind the scene menu 2006
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323 views • June 19, 2021
Interview with Rabbi Abraham Finkelstein… we should’ve paid attention to this interview in 2006. Finkelstein spills the beans on the Jewish bankers and the deep state. People thought this guy was crazy when this interview was produced but now… we are living it today https://youtu.be/k1PPv8dx0dI
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