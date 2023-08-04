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FACBOOK BLOCKS LINKS TO CANADIAN MEDIA SITES - TELLS JUSTIN TRUDEAU TO GO TO HELL!
KevinJJohnston
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91 views • August 04, 2023

Mark Zuckerberg has finally made a good decision that affects Canadians positively. This ridiculous BILL C-18, that was tabled by the Liberal Party and then given Royal assent, is one that says that sources like Facebook and Google must pay Canadian news agencies for having links to those news agencies' fake news stories.


Imagine, after all of these years of trying to get the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and CTV to stop lying to all of us, Mark Zuckerberg comes out and blocks them from his platform!


Hundreds of millions of people now are no longer going to have access to the Canadian broadcasting corporations' lies. They're not going to have any access to CTV's BULLSHIT either!


This is a very, very, very, very good thing Canada, don't get upset about the fact that the news agencies who censor us have now themselves been censored!


www.FreedomReport.ca


#MarkZuckerberg #Facebook #socialmedia #CBC #CTV #CityTV #Canadiannews #Canada #yyz #yyc #alberta #ontario #JustinTrudeau #LiberalParty #billc18 #KevinJJohnston #PatKing #ChrisSky #calgary #calgaryherald #torontostar #torontosun #toronto #newspapers #links #censorship #censored


Keywords
censorshipsocial mediagoogletrudeauzuckerbergliberal partyfakenewslinksbill c1-18canadian news agencies
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