Vitamin C-Rich Sunshine Smoothie

INGREDIENTS:

½ cup organic coconut milk

2 organic oranges

1 organic banana

1 large organic mango





DIRECTIONS:

Peel the oranges, banana and mango, then slice them into chunks.

Place the orange, banana and mango chunks into a blender.

Add the remaining ingredients into the blender.

Blend all the ingredients together until you reach your desired consistency.

Pour your smoothie into a cup and enjoy!



