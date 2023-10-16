Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Vitamin C-Rich Sunshine Smoothie
channel image
Food Ranger Alice
3 Subscribers
Shop now
53 views
Published 21 hours ago

INGREDIENTS:

½ cup organic coconut milk
2 organic oranges
1 organic banana
1 large organic mango


DIRECTIONS:

Peel the oranges, banana and mango, then slice them into chunks.
Place the orange, banana and mango chunks into a blender.
Add the remaining ingredients into the blender.
Blend all the ingredients together until you reach your desired consistency.
Pour your smoothie into a cup and enjoy!

Visit my blog at https://myfoodranger.blogspot.com


Buy lab-verified products now at BrighteonStore.com - https://bit.ly/3FiUK4A

Keywords
foodingredientsrecipesuperfoodhealth foodcooking

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket