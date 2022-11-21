Episode 1: Midterm Election Review

Let's take a look back on the biggest news from the midterm elections this year, and what it means for homeschoolers in California

Join Nathan every week to hear the latest updates on California politics and how these events relate to the family, homeschool freedom, and religious liberty. California is the frontline of the nation in terms of attacks on these freedoms.





For more information about Family Protection Ministries, visit our website at www.fpmca.org, and check out the video podcast on our YouTube channel.





Subscribe to our audio podcast on Audible, Spotify, or wherever else you get your podcasts.



