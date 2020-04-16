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𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮 𝗜𝗻 𝗢𝗻𝗲 𝗩𝗼𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝘆 '𝗡𝗢' 𝘁𝗼 𝗩𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗢𝗻 𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗣𝗲𝗼𝗽𝗹𝗲
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106 views • April 16, 2020
The entire continent of AFRICAN in one voice Say NO to Vaccine Trials on our people .
These are the voices of the entire African, not just the voice Democratic Republic of Congo.
(credit: Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah)
𝘈𝘭𝘭 𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵 𝘨𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘱𝘺𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘥𝘦𝘳(𝘴).
These are the voices of the entire African, not just the voice Democratic Republic of Congo.
(credit: Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah)
𝘈𝘭𝘭 𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵 𝘨𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘱𝘺𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘥𝘦𝘳(𝘴).
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