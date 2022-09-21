Brett Swarts Shares Building A Tax Deferred Exit Strategy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My guest in this episode is Brett Swarts. Brett is the Founder of Capital Gains Tax Solutions. Each year, he equips hundreds of business professionals with the Deferred Sales Trust tool to help their high net worth clients solve capital gains tax deferral limitations.
His experience includes numerous Deferred Sales Trusts, Delaware Statutory Trusts, 10 31 exchanges and $85,000,000 in closed commercial real estate brokerage transactions. He's an active commercial real estate broker and investor with brokerage experience and ownership in multifamily, senior housing, retail, medical office, and mixed-use properties.
Brett was formerly an associate at the largest Commercial Real Estate Brokerage firm in the country, has his own Multifamily Brokerage Company now, and has years of experience and hand s on training from some of the best in the business
Interview Links:
Capital Gains Tax Solutions
Episode Sponsors:
Producers Wealth: Create Your Own Banking System In 30 Days Or Less www.producerswealth.com
Pantheon Investments: Build holistic wealth to achieve financial freedom in any economy www.pantheoninvest.com
GoBundance: The Tribe For Healthy, Wealthy, Generous Men Who Choose To Lead EPIC Lives www.gobundance.com
The Real Asset Investor: Build Wealth With Higher Yield Cash Flow www.therealassetinvestor.com
Strategic Metals Invest: Invest In Rare Earth Elements & Technology Metals www.strategicmetalsinvest.com
Penumbra Solutions: Buy Your Equity Like Institutions With Life Settlements www.thepenumbraplan.com - password “penumbra”
Producers Capital Partners: Multiply Capital Through Alternative Investments www.producerscapitalpartners.com
Lavish Keys: Your Turnkey Solution For Luxury Short Term Rentals www.lavishkeys.com
Grab My Book:
The 21 Best Cashflow Niches™: www.cashflowninja.com/21niches
Connect With Us:
Website: http://cashflowninja.com
Podcast: http://cashflowinvestingsecrets.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cashflowninja/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mclaubscher
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecashflowninja/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/mclaubscher/cashflow-ninja/
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mclaubscher/
Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/c/Cashflowninja
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cashflowninja/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-329875
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Cashflowninja:9
Gab Tv: https://tv.gab.com/channel/cashflowninja
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cashflowninja
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/cashflowninja/
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/mclaubscher
Gab: https://gab.com/cashflowninja
Minds: https://www.minds.com/cashflowninja
Biggerpockets: https://www.biggerpockets.com/users/mclaubscher
Medium: https://medium.com/@mclaubscher
Substack: https://mclaubscher.substack.com/