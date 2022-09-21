Brett Swarts Shares Building A Tax Deferred Exit Strategy

My guest in this episode is Brett Swarts. Brett is the Founder of Capital Gains Tax Solutions. Each year, he equips hundreds of business professionals with the Deferred Sales Trust tool to help their high net worth clients solve capital gains tax deferral limitations.

His experience includes numerous Deferred Sales Trusts, Delaware Statutory Trusts, 10 31 exchanges and $85,000,000 in closed commercial real estate brokerage transactions. He's an active commercial real estate broker and investor with brokerage experience and ownership in multifamily, senior housing, retail, medical office, and mixed-use properties.

Brett was formerly an associate at the largest Commercial Real Estate Brokerage firm in the country, has his own Multifamily Brokerage Company now, and has years of experience and hand s­ on training from some of the best in the business

Interview Links:

Capital Gains Tax Solutions

Episode Sponsors:

Producers Wealth: Create Your Own Banking System In 30 Days Or Less www.producerswealth.com

Pantheon Investments: Build holistic wealth to achieve financial freedom in any economy www.pantheoninvest.com

GoBundance: The Tribe For Healthy, Wealthy, Generous Men Who Choose To Lead EPIC Lives www.gobundance.com

The Real Asset Investor: Build Wealth With Higher Yield Cash Flow www.therealassetinvestor.com

Strategic Metals Invest: Invest In Rare Earth Elements & Technology Metals www.strategicmetalsinvest.com

Penumbra Solutions: Buy Your Equity Like Institutions With Life Settlements www.thepenumbraplan.com - password “penumbra”

Producers Capital Partners: Multiply Capital Through Alternative Investments www.producerscapitalpartners.com

Lavish Keys: Your Turnkey Solution For Luxury Short Term Rentals www.lavishkeys.com

Grab My Book:

The 21 Best Cashflow Niches™: www.cashflowninja.com/21niches

Connect With Us:

Website: http://cashflowninja.com

Podcast: http://cashflowinvestingsecrets.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cashflowninja/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mclaubscher

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecashflowninja/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/mclaubscher/cashflow-ninja/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mclaubscher/

Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/c/Cashflowninja

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cashflowninja/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-329875

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Cashflowninja:9

Gab Tv: https://tv.gab.com/channel/cashflowninja

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cashflowninja

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/cashflowninja/

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/mclaubscher

Gab: https://gab.com/cashflowninja

Minds: https://www.minds.com/cashflowninja

Biggerpockets: https://www.biggerpockets.com/users/mclaubscher

Medium: https://medium.com/@mclaubscher

Substack: https://mclaubscher.substack.com/