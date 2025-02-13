🔍KINDERGARTENERS exposed to LGBT hogwash: NY school board IGNORES outraged parents’ concerns and walks away

🔍KINDERGARTENERS exposed to LGBT hogwash: NY school board IGNORES outraged parents’ concerns

Men in bondage fetish gear, drag queens, and naked people – these are just some of the illustrations in the book “Rainbow Parade” by Emily Neilson.

Openly available at an elementary school library in Penfield Central School District, New York, the book prompted a group of riled-up parents to demand answers from the school board members.

However, the board walked out on them in “a slap in the face” to those “wanting to see all sexually-explicit material removed from schools,” one Penfield taxpayer mother told The Daily Wire.