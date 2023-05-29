Create New Account
Like a Good Neighbor, State Farm BAILS on State of #California
State Farm Insurance, the largest property and casualty insurance company in California, announced Friday they would no longer be accepting new applications for any kind of insurance other than personal vehicle insurance. They claim it's because of the added risk of fire hazard and earthquakes, along with inflation, but the truth is that doing business in California is incredibly risky and uncertain, but the insurance giant bailed on the state.


https://californiaglobe.com/articles/like-a-good-neighbor-state-farm-isnt-there-state-farm-to-longer-accept-any-new-property-casualty-insurance-applications-in-ca/


#statefarm #insurance #woke #democrats #progressives


