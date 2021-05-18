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SUSIE FORBES SAYS THE ASTRAZENECA VACCINE TURNED HER INTO A MONSTER
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6669 views • May 18, 2021
So she already had an auto-immune disorder and she took this crap? Who's brilliant idea was that? A Quack Doctor or did she go by the local nail salon, airport, shoe repair, tire center and vaccination spot to get this done? I'm surprised she is still alive. ~ Jim Crenshaw
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