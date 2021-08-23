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Galactic Family speak on the absolute importance of listening to your Feelings. This is your personal Guidance - straight from Source. How to do this!
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121 views • August 23, 2021
Nicola channels through a message from our Galactic Family....
Not everything you are told is the truth..
Listen to your feelings, they are your connection with Source/God. This Inner Guidance - your feelings is Truth.
You will not find truth in the outer world, it is inside you already, and goes with you and for you where ever you go..
You need to take the time to listen to your feelings- your inner guidance, your Truth. How to do this...
Not everything you are told is the truth..
Listen to your feelings, they are your connection with Source/God. This Inner Guidance - your feelings is Truth.
You will not find truth in the outer world, it is inside you already, and goes with you and for you where ever you go..
You need to take the time to listen to your feelings- your inner guidance, your Truth. How to do this...
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