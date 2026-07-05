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Breastfed babies born to vaccinated mothers are presenting with ZERO bifidobacteria in their gut.
Be Children of Light
Be Children of Light
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Breastfed babies born to vaccinated mothers are presenting with ZERO bifidobacteria in their gut. Bifidobacteria is one of the most critical bacteria for an infant’s immune system, digestion, and long-term health.

Even breastfeeding — nature’s perfect food — isn’t delivering it.

Watch this, what do you think?

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vaccinesmark of the beastdeathsreactionsadverse
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy