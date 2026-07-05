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Breastfed babies born to vaccinated mothers are presenting with ZERO bifidobacteria in their gut. Bifidobacteria is one of the most critical bacteria for an infant’s immune system, digestion, and long-term health.
Even breastfeeding — nature’s perfect food — isn’t delivering it.
Watch this, what do you think?