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Short Version - NO LIVES MATTER (OREGON GOVERNMENT AND THEIR CORPORATE FRIEND'S CORRUPTION, COLLUSIO
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102 views • June 17, 2021
There is theft of Medicaid, ACA and Medicare money by corrupt oregon government and private playeers. Everyone suffers as a result. Your healthcare records are being sold, even HIV information, to private companies, physicians, insurance companies, credit agencies, etc. Even foreign college studens who attend Oregon universities are having their medical info sold to foreign entities. Narcotics are being diverted. referrals for care denied, massive overbilling and more through Coordinated Care Organizations and their multitude of shell companies. Oregon is run by criminals who know exactly what is occurring because this information, including massive amouts of documents have been given to folks like Gov. kate Brown and AG Ellen Rosenblum.
Questions? Want to step forward and be a whistleblower? Want to provide information?
Send email to:: [email protected]
See the website: CorruptOregon.weebly.com
Questions? Want to step forward and be a whistleblower? Want to provide information?
Send email to:: [email protected]
See the website: CorruptOregon.weebly.com
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