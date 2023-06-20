2023-6-20 preparing for the sabbath year march 2024-2025 - 200









Lev 25:1 And the Lord spake unto Moses in mount Sinai, saying,

Lev 25:2 Speak unto the children of Israel, and say unto them, When ye come into the land which I give you, then shall the land keep a sabbath unto the Lord.

Lev 25:3 Six years thou shalt sow thy field, and six years thou shalt prune thy vineyard, and gather in the fruit thereof;

Lev 25:4 But in the seventh year shall be a sabbath of rest unto the land, a sabbath for the Lord: thou shalt neither sow thy field, nor prune thy vineyard.

Lev 25:5 That which groweth of its own accord of thy harvest thou shalt not reap, neither gather the grapes of thy vine undressed: for it is a year of rest unto the land.

Lev 25:6 And the sabbath of the land shall be meat for you; for thee, and for thy servant, and for thy maid, and for thy hired servant, and for thy stranger that sojourneth with thee,

Lev 25:7 And for thy cattle, and for the beast that are in thy land, shall all the increase thereof be meat.













There are many considerations concerning the sabbath year, and in all the many prayers I have prayed unto the Father about all those issues, His reply to me has been, “Can you do that on the sabbath day?”; to which I replied, “no.”. So, if you just apply the covenant of sabbath day...unto the sabbath year, and keep it in that spirit, we should be good, and adjust as the spirit of God leads; praise God. It couldn't hurt to be prepared a year in advance also, especially with the things happening now in the earth.





Screen shot the dates so you have them. I will make a video confirming the beginning of it in season as we approach it.





[email protected]