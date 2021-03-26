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FIGHTING FOR OUR LIVES - WE MUST UNITE DR. VERNON COLEMAN (MIRRORED)
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726 views • March 26, 2021
FIGHTING FOR OUR LIVES - WE MUST UNITE DR. VERNON COLEMAN (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel What is happening at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/b328e489-f525-45d3-9b06-e38452b6a095
Info that matters.
GGT
Dr Coleman explains that the biggest danger in the war we're fighting might not be an obvious one.
For more unbiased information about other important matters please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.org https://www.vernoncoleman.com
Mirrored from Brighteon channel What is happening at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/b328e489-f525-45d3-9b06-e38452b6a095
Info that matters.
GGT
Dr Coleman explains that the biggest danger in the war we're fighting might not be an obvious one.
For more unbiased information about other important matters please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.org https://www.vernoncoleman.com
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