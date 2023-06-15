👀 Col. Doug Macgregor on the Destruction of the Kakhovka Dam in Ukraine

👀 Col. Doug Macgregor Says according to his sources, Victoria Nuland may have approved the Destruction of the Kakhovka Dam in Ukraine





"The consensus appears to be that the Ukrainians did it and I'm told that it actually was approved, if you will, for demolition by Victoria Nuland."





source:

https://rumble.com/v2ue732--col.-doug-macgregor-says-victoria-nuland-approved-the-destruction-of-the-k.html