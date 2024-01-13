Create New Account
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - January 12, 2024
Jotatay2K4
17 Subscribers
20 views
Published Yesterday

 Episode 2193 - Bullets in diapers TSA does it again. 55% spike in disabled women since Covid shot. What’s really going on in the Middle East? How does big pharma drug you? How the military complex controls Congress. Plus much more! High energy must listen show today .

Keywords
healthcurrent eventspoliticsgodjesuskabbalahchristianreligionmedicineilluminatisupplementsfreemasonredemption

