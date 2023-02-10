Create New Account
The Rock Almighty Prodigals No More!
US Sports Radio
Published Yesterday |

We can all relate one way or another to the story of the prodigal son Warriors Of Light!

Isn't God amazing in how his love for us is everlasting, even when we don't love him?
Let today's show inspire you to turn back to the father now! He is ready to race to you jubilantly with open arms as you and I are his children and as his children his love for us is never ceasing. Rock on!

Part one:
The Prodigal Son A Fathers Love
From: Rick Amsbury
Media That Matters: Our version of the biblical story of The Prodigal Son. See more @ https://www.youtube.com/@RickAmsbury

Part two:
From Tommy Larson
https://www.youtube.com/@tommd73
Home Again by Crystavox
This lyric video was inspired by the Biblical story of the Prodigal Son. Recorded by the Christian Band CRYSTAVOX and included on their self-titled 1990 release.
Get the album @
Apple Music
https://apple.co/3jUAS0u
Amazon
https://amzn.to/3jIY16j

Video credit Real 80's CCM
https://www.youtube.com/@Real80sCCM

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
