The Rock Almighty Prodigals No More!

We can all relate one way or another to the story of the prodigal son Warriors Of Light!

Isn't God amazing in how his love for us is everlasting, even when we don't love him?

Let today's show inspire you to turn back to the father now! He is ready to race to you jubilantly with open arms as you and I are his children and as his children his love for us is never ceasing. Rock on!

Part one:

The Prodigal Son A Fathers Love

From: Rick Amsbury

Media That Matters: Our version of the biblical story of The Prodigal Son. See more @ https://www.youtube.com/@RickAmsbury

Part two:

From Tommy Larson

Home Again by Crystavox

This lyric video was inspired by the Biblical story of the Prodigal Son. Recorded by the Christian Band CRYSTAVOX and included on their self-titled 1990 release.

Video credit Real 80's CCM

