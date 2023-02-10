The Rock Almighty Prodigals No More!

We can all relate one way or another to the story of the prodigal son Warriors Of Light!
Isn't God amazing in how his love for us is everlasting, even when we don't love him?
Let today's show inspire you to turn back to the father now! He is ready to race to you jubilantly with open arms as you and I are his children and as his children his love for us is never ceasing. Rock on!
Part one:
The Prodigal Son A Fathers Love
From: Rick Amsbury
Media That Matters: Our version of the biblical story of The Prodigal Son. See more @ https://www.youtube.com/@RickAmsbury
Part two:
From Tommy Larson
https://www.youtube.com/@tommd73
Home Again by Crystavox
This lyric video was inspired by the Biblical story of the Prodigal Son. Recorded by the Christian Band CRYSTAVOX and included on their self-titled 1990 release.
Get the album @
Apple Music
https://apple.co/3jUAS0u
Amazon
https://amzn.to/3jIY16j
Video credit Real 80's CCM
https://www.youtube.com/@Real80sCCM
Thank you for supporting the show. We appreciate you giving us a like, subscribe, rumble, and follow.
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ussportsnetwork
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ussportsradio
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therealussportsnetwork/
Get the tunes and swag you love
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub
Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will also be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!
Donate here:
https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
US Sports Radio.
http://www.USSportsRadio.net
https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioListen
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.