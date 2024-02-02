Create New Account
Dr. Zachary Foster & Kristian James on Patrick Henningsen Show - 02 February 2024
Published Yesterday

On today's show, Dr. Zachary Foster discusses the legal and political ramifications of Western support for genocide.


GUEST 1 OVERVIEW: Dr. Zachary Foster holds a Ph.D. in Near Eastern Studies from Princeton University and is a Fellow at the Rutgers Center for Security, Race, and Rights. He operates a digital archive called Palestine Nexus and writes a newsletter called Palestine, in Your Inbox.


Website: https://palestinenexus.com/


Twitter/X: @_ZachFoster


GUEST 2 OVERVIEW: Kristian James is a content creator and researcher based in the UK. You can find him on Twitter/X at https://twitter.com/21KristianJames.

