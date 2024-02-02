Dr. Zachary Foster & Kristian James on Patrick Henningsen Show - 02 February 2024

On today's show, Dr. Zachary Foster discusses the legal and political ramifications of Western support for genocide.
GUEST 1 OVERVIEW: Dr. Zachary Foster holds a Ph.D. in Near Eastern Studies from Princeton University and is a Fellow at the Rutgers Center for Security, Race, and Rights. He operates a digital archive called Palestine Nexus and writes a newsletter called Palestine, in Your Inbox.
Website: https://palestinenexus.com/
Twitter/X: @_ZachFoster
GUEST 2 OVERVIEW: Kristian James is a content creator and researcher based in the UK. You can find him on Twitter/X at https://twitter.com/21KristianJames.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.