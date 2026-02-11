Chinese Military Aid to Iran and Anti-Stealth Technology

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cargo planes. Advanced radar. Anti-stealth detection systems. If cutting-edge tech flows into Iran, the rules of air dominance could change fast. Losing even one stealth bomber would be seismic—militarily and psychologically. Are we entering an era where stealth is no longer invisible? The battlefield is evolving.
#ChinaIran #MilitaryTech #StealthBomber #AirDefense #GlobalSecurity #DefenseInnovation #StrategicShift
