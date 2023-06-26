Labor needs to commit to replenishing ADF capabilities while still supporting Ukraine

The Albanese government needs to figure out how Australia can continue supporting Ukraine without eroding our own defence capabilities, says Shadow Foreign Minister Simon Birmingham. “Under the Albanese government the defence budget has had a one and a half billion dollar cut this year when you take out foreign exchange adjustments,” Mr Birmingham told Sky News Australia. “This support for Ukraine is actually not additional assistance as the government likes to stand up and pretend – it is simply taking resources from the existing defence budget. “If they (ADF) weren’t facing these budget cuts and budget pressures, if there was instead a commitment to replenishment and then you might see a more open mind, greater levels of support in terms of delivering upon more of Ukraine’s actual requests of Australia.”
