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On The Kevin J. Johnston Show we have guests Chris Sky, Pat King and Stephanos
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13 views • July 06, 2021
Since Canada Day these witch doctors have been hard at work behind the scenes. We have Chris Sky and Pat King on tonight to talk about it with Stefanos and myself. Let's see where this conversation takes us. See you then!
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WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
www.noblesavages.me
#Freekevinjjohnston
DONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.me
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