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‘This is what government refuses to tell you’_ Alan Jones.
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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70 views • July 06, 2021
Sky News host Alan Jones has put together coronavirus, India, and our national government in “20 simple points”.

“We seem to have redefined the word pandemic,” Mr Jones said.

“It seems to be now about the number of cases that keep being recited to us in alarming language everyday.

“Many members of our Indian family are in India, because they had exemptions to attend a family funeral, a wedding or a birth.

“These Indian Australians who have renounced their Indian citizenship are part of our Australian family.”

Mr Jones spoke with Burnet Institute epidemiologist Professor Mike Toole about the Australian government’s ban on arrivals from India which – if breached – could result in a $66,000 fine or five years in jail.

“In terms of public health, this doesn’t make sense,” Professor Toole said.

“It’s selective and it’s inconsistent.”
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indiainconsistentcoronavirus
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