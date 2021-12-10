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Join the Woke Mob! Hilarious Infomercial Skit by Uncle Jimmy
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70 views • December 10, 2021
Join the Woke Mob! Hilarious Infomercial Skit by Uncle Jimmy
https://youtu.be/jB9_6VVNro4
Why is Uncle Jimmy telling us to D.I.E.? How can you help Make America Racist Again? What do George Soros, Joseph Rosenbaum and Colin Kaepernick all have in common? They’re all part of “Dr. Van Joan’s” pitch for you to pay only $6.66 to become part of the Alphabet Mafia. Check out the latest parody from the “Fearless” team!
https://youtu.be/jB9_6VVNro4
Why is Uncle Jimmy telling us to D.I.E.? How can you help Make America Racist Again? What do George Soros, Joseph Rosenbaum and Colin Kaepernick all have in common? They’re all part of “Dr. Van Joan’s” pitch for you to pay only $6.66 to become part of the Alphabet Mafia. Check out the latest parody from the “Fearless” team!
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