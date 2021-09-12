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Apricot Kernels for Cancer: The Real Story of Laetrile
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189 views • September 12, 2021
You may have heard about “laetrile” and how it can potentially help heal cancer, including breast cancer. Laetrile is the commercial label for apricot kernels (it also goes by name amygdalin or vitamin B17).
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