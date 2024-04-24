Jeffrey Prather, the Prather Point





April 23, 2024





Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT on RUMBLE





FDA MODERIZATION = FISA 2.0!

JESSICA LYNCH: WHEN WE RESCUED OUR TROOPS!

STRANDED US SOLDIERS IN NIGER NEXT BENGHAZI?

DEMOCIDE MASKED AS MEDICAL COUNTERMEASURES





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4r598t-ai-outs-almighty-for-digital-despotism.html