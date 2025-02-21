BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
No, DOGE Is Not Unconstitutional
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
48 followers
151 views • 2 months ago

There has been a lot of uneducated debate on the legitimacy of President Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the effort headed by Elon Musk. As those who see their seats at the taxpayer-funded government feedthrough threatened and panic about having to do without out, the idea that the new entity is illegitimate needs to be laid to rest. It is.

Recently, 14 state attorneys general were denied their request for a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) to obstruct Musk’s DOGE efforts, claiming that eliminating waste and fraudulent spending in the many federal agencies and departments would cause “harm” to their states. Ironically, it was US District Judge Tanya Chutkan, the same judge who presided over the criminal investigation into Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, who ruled against them.

As FOX News' Breanne Deppisch reported..


ORIGINAL CONTENT:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/no-doge-is-not-unconstitutional

25% Off Annual Subscription for podcast listeners:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/UUSA

