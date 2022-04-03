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Ukrainian presidential advisor worships ISIS cruelty
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100 views • April 03, 2022
Telegram - Inessa S. | ”This person comes from the entertainment industry (https://t.me/inessas100/489?single) - (https://t.me/inessas100/489?single) not a trained policymaker or analyst, much like Zelenskiy himself.
Their obsession with cruelty is quite stifling though. I have a political science background and I have no idea what he's saying half the time.”
Their obsession with cruelty is quite stifling though. I have a political science background and I have no idea what he's saying half the time.”
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