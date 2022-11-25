In Matthew 16:19 Jesus gave His disciples the Keys to His Kingdom. Jesus said in prophecy that He is the Master of the Keys, He created them and He not only gave them to those disciples in His time, but to any disciple following them, who had the faith to use them, but especially those that would be living in the End of man's rule on earth, the Endtime, the days you and I are now living in. The Keys were created to give the user access to the spirit world through what is called "portals" or doors in the veil of the spirit. They do not work for selfish users. They are subject to the will of God, not your will. Unless your will is aligned with the will of God they won't work. Faith, supply, protection, love, they have translation power, in fact any help you require to fulfill your mission as one of His disciples on earth today is available through the Keys of the Kingdom.

