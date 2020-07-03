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The Story of the Chinese Wheelbarrow
TheChroniclersTale
TheChroniclersTale
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71 views • July 03, 2020
A look at the history and innovation behind the Chinese wheelbarrow, an important tool used for thousands of years.

SOURCES
https://www.lowtechmagazine.com/2011/...
https://www.honeybadgerwheel.com/blog...
https://science.howstuffworks.com/inn...
https://worldhistory.us/chinese-histo...
https://islandbreath.blogspot.com/201...
https://dbrcracing.wordpress.com/2015...

MUSIC
Bamboo Flute and Piano
Chinese Zither and Bamboo Flute
East Palace Theme
Guqin Chinese Flute "The Untamed"
Lau Tzu Ehru Sao Meo
Sao Meo Orchastral Mix

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Keywords
ancient technologychinese technologychinese historychinese wheelbarroweastern technology
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy