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The Story of the Chinese Wheelbarrow
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71 views • July 03, 2020
A look at the history and innovation behind the Chinese wheelbarrow, an important tool used for thousands of years.
SOURCES
https://www.lowtechmagazine.com/2011/...
https://www.honeybadgerwheel.com/blog...
https://science.howstuffworks.com/inn...
https://worldhistory.us/chinese-histo...
https://islandbreath.blogspot.com/201...
https://dbrcracing.wordpress.com/2015...
MUSIC
Bamboo Flute and Piano
Chinese Zither and Bamboo Flute
East Palace Theme
Guqin Chinese Flute "The Untamed"
Lau Tzu Ehru Sao Meo
Sao Meo Orchastral Mix
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SOURCES
https://www.lowtechmagazine.com/2011/...
https://www.honeybadgerwheel.com/blog...
https://science.howstuffworks.com/inn...
https://worldhistory.us/chinese-histo...
https://islandbreath.blogspot.com/201...
https://dbrcracing.wordpress.com/2015...
MUSIC
Bamboo Flute and Piano
Chinese Zither and Bamboo Flute
East Palace Theme
Guqin Chinese Flute "The Untamed"
Lau Tzu Ehru Sao Meo
Sao Meo Orchastral Mix
FOLLOW THE CHRONICLER'S TALE
Website - https://tinyurl.com/y5b3n9jv
Bit-Chute - https://tinyurl.com/y5jscjb7
Odysee - https://tinyurl.com/y4h4esy4
Brighteon - https://tinyurl.com/sazakqu
Facebook - https://tinyurl.com/y2z82wv8
Twitter - https://tinyurl.com/qwo6vup
Minds - https://tinyurl.com/yd9d3dy9
Parler - https://tinyurl.com/yafn7rex
Download the Brave browser to block unwanted ads and trackers and earn rewards for browsing online - https://tinyurl.com/yd2p6w4b
SUPPORT THE CHANNEL
SubscribeStar: https://tinyurl.com/y7q4dj9f
Earn rebates when you shop online using Rakuten: https://tinyurl.com/yxgq2yl6 (Sign up via the link and when you spend $25, you get a $10 bonus!)
Earn bitcoin when you use the Fold app (including Amazon!): https://tinyurl.com/y9mwg9bq
Earn bitcoin online using Lolli: https://tinyurl.com/yapolsyg
Earn points (or bitcoin) with Pei App (USA ONLY): https://tinyurl.com/yaorcgdn
Use referral code “tiny1” and get $2.50
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