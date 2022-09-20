GREATEST DECLINE IN HOUSEHOLD WEALTH IN HISTORY

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CANADIAN HOUSING VALUES DOWN 20% IN 2022
https://www.cbc.ca/news/business/armstrong-housing-real-estate-1.6584400
DEBT RATIOS TANKING
https://www.cbc.ca/news/business/statscan-household-balance-sheet-1.6579776
IN THE U.S. - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/greatest-loss-of-household-wealth-in-history/
US Household Net Worth Crashed By Most Ever In Q2 - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/us-household-net-worth-crashed-most-ever-q2
Mirrored - Remarque88