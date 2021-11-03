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The United Nation’s Climate Agenda Is Nothing Less Than A Global Depopulation Program – FULL SHOW 11/02/21
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110 views • November 03, 2021
A transhumanist cult, hellbent on reducing the human population of earth to 500 million, has been preparing for 70 years to launch their final war against the free peoples of Earth! Patriot firebrand and syndicated talkshow host Wayne Allyn Root will join Alex Jones to discuss the global awakening as well as the New World Order’s agenda and how to stop it!
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