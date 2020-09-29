Covid 19 and Hospitals

Dr. Len is in the hospital broadcasting this show with Francesco. He feels the care he is getting is supurb and the doctors. nurses, and staff have gone out of their way to listen and care. to make a long story short, Dr. Len has severe hypertension from and endocrine inbalanance that has been very difficult to control. It has ranged from 220/110 to 60/40 despite treatment. He recently experienced two episodes of sudden loss of blood pressure that lead to his being in shock levels for a few hours. He finally figured out that he'd best go the the hospital and work with his cardiologist to find the right solution.

Covid 19 has radically changed how hospitals function. Dr. Len Saputo shares how it feels to be hospitalized at such a challenging time. even though he tested Covid 19 negative, he is wearing a mask and practicing social distancing out of respect to his colleagues and hospital rules. It feels strange to talk to covered faces and deal with the hospitals version of the lockdown. so, he's had a bit more time to work without interruptions!