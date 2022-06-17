X22 REPORT Ep. 2801b - Did Trump & Barr Just Trap the J6 Unselect Committee Hearing? How Do You Expose It All?

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2801b - June 16, 2022

Did Trump & Barr Just Trap The J6 Unselect Committee Hearing? How Do You Expose It All?

The [DS] was trapped in their own agenda. The J6 unselection committee hearing has a problem. It seems Barr and Trump changed Sec 230 and it is law and now the J6 committee is violation. Trump is now demanding equal time. I wonders what information he is going to present to the people. Every step of the way the [DS] will be falling into trap after trap until they cannot climb their way out of it. The clock is running down and the [DS] has no ammunition.

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