Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - April 22, 2024
channel image
Jotatay2K4
19 Subscribers
14 views
Published 14 hours ago

Episode 2264 - Wow what an intense green show today! Austin does an explosive segment on the Last batch of Pfizer documents . This segment is mind boggling. Were the bad batches a control study? Ted does a 15 minute must hear segment on the hope we have, and why! Is the era of truth over? Super cold virus sweeps the USA! Why you have to pull stink vine up by the roots. Plus much more! Best show in weeks. Must listen high energy broadcast.

Keywords
healthcurrent eventsnutritionpoliticsgodjesuskabbalah

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket