Up to 6 strikes have been reported on the US base in Erbil so far!

The U.S. Military Base in Erbil International Airport has been hit by multiple ballistic missiles.
(Erbil is the Capital of Iraqi Kurdistan)
Six senior CIA officers killed in UAE
According to obtained information, following yesterday's missile attack by the Revolutionary Guards on UAE, one of the CIA officers' residences was targeted, resulting in the death of six senior CIA officers and two injured.