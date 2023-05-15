Finally, The Big Announcement! / Cat Fight! / The Invasion On America!

Since we began this podcast we've been hinting at another project in the works. The announcement is made on THIS episode....FINALLY! The enemy tried deterring plans, but persistence and faith in God has it coming to fruition now. Details on that announcement are covered, as well as the ongoing invasion on America, and the media's latest cat fight stemming from a bizarre comment stemming from Hollyweird! Welcome to....THE FREEDOM RING!

Sources: AP, The NY Post, Louder with Crowder, The Gateway Pundit, The Bible, and common sense!