Finally, The Big Announcement! / Cat Fight! / The Invasion On America!

Since we began this podcast we've been hinting at another project in the works. The announcement is made on THIS episode....FINALLY! The enemy tried deterring plans, but persistence and faith in God has it coming to fruition now. Details on that announcement are covered, as well as the ongoing invasion on America, and the media's latest cat fight stemming from a bizarre comment stemming from Hollyweird! Welcome to....THE FREEDOM RING!
Sources: AP, The NY Post, Louder with Crowder, The Gateway Pundit, The Bible, and common sense!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.