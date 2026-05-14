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FREEDOM OR COMMUNISM ?
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
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 TO  CONQUER
"My child and My children, since the world no longer considers the tiny little babies as being important to life, they no longer will consider the necessity to have the elderly and infirm among us. That is communism, My children! They will destroy the elderly; they will destroy the newborn, and they will destroy anyone who gets in their way. They have one object: that is to conquer the United States and all of the nations, until, like a fan, it will open up and will border upon all the nations of the world.
   "I asked you many years ago, My children, I asked you, with a Mother's heart, to follow My rules. I appeared in Fatima. My child, how many actually know the story of My visitations to Fatima, to Lourdes, to Bayside, and others which I will not name at this time, because others, My child, have fallen into serious errors." - Our Lady, September 14, 1985

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freedomcommunismfatimaor3rd secret of fatimalourdesbayside
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy