Putin announces the complete liberation of the Kursk Region.

Video Description:

General Gerasimov in his briefing to President Putin about complete liberation of Kursk region praised North Korean troops who participated in combat missions within framework of Agreement on strategic partnership between North Korea and Russian Federation.

The following is Rybar's more detailed description of this video.

A Word About the Korean Regiment📝

On the participation of North Korean fighters in the liberation of the Kursk Region

During the announcement of the complete liberation of the Kursk Region, the Chief of the General Staff, Gerasimov, also finally acknowledged the participation of North Korean soldiers and special forces in the operation to liberate the Kursk Region.

🖍The very fact of the participation of North Korean units has not been particularly publicized until now, but it has not been too strongly denied either. Rumors about this have been circulating since January. North Korean fighters were spotted interacting with Russian units in battles near Kurilovka, Sverdlikovo and Sudzha, as well as in several other areas, where they proved to be determined assault troops and interacted quite effectively, even taking the language barrier into account.

❗️It should also be noted that the North Korean fighters acted exclusively on the internationally recognized territory of Russia. And, accordingly, they cannot even formally be accused of participating in hostilities against the so-called Ukraine, because in the Kursk Region, a counter-terrorist operation was actually carried out.

📌 And it is very good that the participation of North Korean fighters was officially recognized. This is simply right in all senses of the word. The North Koreans have shown themselves to be the only allies willing to stand shoulder to shoulder with Russia directly on the battlefield.

Adding:

Western media are discussing the complete liberation of the Kursk region by Russian troops and calling it a failure for Kiev:

🔹The British newspaper Telegraph came out with the headline "Putin announces victory in Kursk region".

🔹The European edition of the Politico newspaper writes about the "complete liberation" of the region, citing Gerasimov.

🔹The New York Times newspaper believes that the liberation of the Kursk region could "remove one of the key difficulties" hindering peace negotiations.

🔹 Berliner Zeitung notes that Zelensky expected to exchange territories in the Kursk region for territories in Donbass, and quotes Putin, who called the Ukrainian Armed Forces offensive in the Kursk region an adventure that failed.

🔹Kiev tried to use the invasion of the Kursk region "to distract Moscow's attention" in the Donbass, but "Russia still managed to advance" in this direction, the New York Post notes.

🔹The British Financial Times notes that Zelensky's goal of holding territories in the Kursk region as a bargaining chip has failed.