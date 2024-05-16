Is THIS the REAL Reason Biden Is Debating Trump BEFORE the DNC

Glenn Beck
May 15, 2024
President Biden has challenged former President Donald Trump to not one, but TWO presidential debates in the most cringe-worthy way possible. Not only does Biden want to circumvent the Commission on Presidential Debates, which would have suggested 3 debates, but he wants to hold the first one much earlier than usual — BEFORE the Democratic National Convention. Glenn has a theory as to why this is: Is he giving the Democratic Party enough time to REPLACE him if his polls keep dropping? Glenn, Pat, and Stu also review some of Biden’s ridiculous rule proposals and Trump’s quick response to the proposed debates on CNN and ABC.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-V8A9KyBxao
