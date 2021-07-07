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God's Fiery Work as Prophesied, on Independence Day 2021 - Diana Larkin
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41 views • July 07, 2021
Diana Larkin publishes in Twitter: @JournalDiana11, and may also be found at Gab @journal, CloutHub @JournalDiana11, and search “Diana Larkin” in Xapit.com. For the text of the Lord's word to Diana and her comments, see the related article in Gulag Bound: http://gulagbound.com/62197/what-happened-on-the-4th-of-july-diana-larkin
Note: At one point in this conversation, about Joe Biden, I said something that would ordinarily be a mistake to say. God never does wrong. He does have to do many things that are very tough, both upon himself and upon those refusing to turn to Him.
Note: At one point in this conversation, about Joe Biden, I said something that would ordinarily be a mistake to say. God never does wrong. He does have to do many things that are very tough, both upon himself and upon those refusing to turn to Him.
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