© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
YouTube Strike - Cant Upload Til July 12 2021 -This is a pre loaded old video
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
221 views • July 08, 2021
The criminals at YouTube gave me a strike on a video from several months ago on the 4th of July Agenda2021
Shared from and subscribe to:
Mike Decker
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSeZ36I1mC1y0qIq7dfOcVg/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Mike Decker
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSeZ36I1mC1y0qIq7dfOcVg/videos
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.