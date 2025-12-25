Falsified Maps In Christian Bibles Attempt To Rewrite History

Have Bible maps rewritten history? In this powerful and unsettling message, Dr. Gershon Nerel—Messianic Jewish historian, scholar, and disciple of Yeshua—exposes a troubling phenomenon found in many Christian Bibles around the world: the use of falsified biblical maps. Speaking from Yad Hashmona near Jerusalem, Dr. Nerel takes viewers on a historical, biblical, and prophetic journey that challenges long-held assumptions. He demonstrates how the term “Palestine”—a name introduced by the Roman Empire more than a century after the earthly ministry of Yeshua—has been wrongly inserted into Bible maps describing the land promised by God to Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. With scholarly precision and spiritual urgency, this teaching explains why the Bible—both the Tanakh and the New Testament—consistently speaks of Eretz-Israel, the Land of Israel, and why replacing it with later political terminology distorts biblical truth. Drawing from Scripture, Roman history, archaeology, and prophetic promises, this message confronts errors that continue to shape theology, identity, and modern perceptions of Israel. This is not merely a historical correction. It is a call to faithfulness—to Scripture, to truth, and to God’s covenant promises. As we await the return of Yeshua the Messiah, this teaching reminds believers why names, maps, and historical accuracy matter deeply in understanding God’s redemptive plan for Israel and the nations. Watch carefully. Think critically. And examine the maps in your own Bible.