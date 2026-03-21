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The Pyramid of Power - Big Pharma and the Medical Cartel
PRO42O
PRO42O
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Mirror Via – http//odysee.com/@ThePyramidofPower:1


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🍁 PURE BLOOD ♓

Pantheistic White Nationalist

WOOD CHIPPER ADVOCATE

BOYCOTT ISRAEL & INDIA

FUCK ORGANIZED RELIGION,

FUCK THE ROCKEFELLER MEDICAL SYSTEM,

FUCK NATO, FUCK THE UN, FUCK THE EU,

FUCK DIGITAL ID, FUCK GOVERNMENT

FUCK AROUND AND FIND OUT ADVOCATE

If you believe in prophecy or prophets you are part of the problem.


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SHOUT OUT TO TREESZ_LOUNGE, DO.THA.DIG, WALLACE71, ADEQUATE_BLISS, STRETCHY1, OSOYOOSKID FOR THE SUPPORT.

SONG & CLIP SUGGESTIONS ARE WELCOME VIA SOCIAL MEDIA

Keywords
googletwitterdarpamilitary industrial complexvanguardinstitutionpfizerblackwatereducation systemblackrockmetacarlyle groupblack stonestate streetmedical institutionmilitary institutioneducational institution
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